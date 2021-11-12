The Pittsfield Parade Committee seeks volunteers as it launches its efforts for the 2022 Fourth of July parade.
The 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled due to COVID-19 induced mandates from the state and the city. With the hope that COVID conditions improve as well as the success of the recent North Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, the Committee is moving forward for 2022.
Committee meetings are typically held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Polish Falcons, Bel Air Avenue. Meeting dates are Nov. 17, Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 13 and 27, May 11 and 18, and June 8, 15 and 29.
Ideas are sought for a parade and poster themes, parade elements or units, fundraising, public relations, and website and social media design, etc.
Each annual parade costs about $80,000. Donations are being accepted and can be mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or made online by visiting the support page at pittsfieldparade.com.
For additional information or to join, visit pittsfieldparade.com or call 413-447-7763.