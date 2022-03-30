The Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade, themed "Back with A Bang," returns with a newly designed website. The site, pittsfieldparade.com, went live March 21.
"Participants, sponsors, donors, spectators, and those simply seeking information will find the process more convenient, efficient and easier to operate," said Peter Marchetti, parade chairman.
User-friendly parade entry applications can be now be submitted electronically. In addition, the site includes a gallery and blog, information on the parade and Independence Day Run, a parade store, and sponsorship and donation information.
New volunteers are invited to help plan the parade. Parade meetings are scheduled at 7 p.m. April 13 and 27, May 11 and 18, and June 1, 8, 15, and 29 at the Polish Falcons, 32 Bel Air Ave.
The Parade Committee can be contacted at 413-447-7763, info@pittsfieldparade.com or Pittsfield Parade, P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield MA 01202.