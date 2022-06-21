PITTSFIELD — Fundraising for the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade is underway. A total of $55,008 has been raised toward the Parade Committee’s goal of $85,000.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year’s theme is “Back with A Bang.”

Donations can be made online at pittsfieldparade.com, dropped off at The Eagle at The Clock Tower Business Park, or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or Pittsfield Parade, c/o The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Today's gifts:

Elizabeth Avery $25

East Coast Refinishing $300

Happy 4th 2022, Avyanah, Maria & Mark $35

Barbara Mahony $100

In thanksgiving for my grandchildren Maddie & Drew Wendling and Calista May Dailey $50

Don & Judy Lussier $50

John Sarkisian $100

David & Susan Mongue $50

Norma Purdy $15

Judy Bellora $25

Anonymous $25

The Corl Family $20

Tom & Ronny Balardini $25

Barbara French $30

Ellen & Bill Whittaker $50

Parade 2022! $50

Anonymous $25

Lee & JoAnn Hauge $25

Anonymous $25

Mary Ellen O'Connor $100

Anonymous $250

We missed you and are so grateful you are back. $50

Margaret Hintz $25

Thomas Walbridge $250

The Hair Studio - Frank & Valerie Napolitano $100

Wohrle's Food Warehouse $100

Alfred Barbalunga $100

Berkshire Theatre Group $300

Robert & Linda Noonan $250

Ryan, Evan & Ethan $50

Joe Ryan $25

Mary Gallant $25

Don & Mary DeBlieux $100

Mary McGinnis $50

Tammy Cracolici $50

Smith Watson $500

Deborah Gallant & Jonathan Lieber $25

Best Wishes - Bob & Chris Faye $25

Nancy Nolan $25

Cohen, Kinne, Valicenti & Cook LLP $500

Barb Hassan Realty $100

Hillcrest Educational Centers Inc. $500

Grampie's Dog House $50

Anonymous $25

Thanks for Our Hometown Parade $25

Yarmosky Pediatric Dentistry $150

All Ways Moving $300

Cavallero Plastics Inc. $1,000

Johnson Ford $300

Marcia Kent $25

New England Dynamark Security Center $150

Jean & John Robertson $25

I loved to see my son in his red fire truck with all my grandchildren on it. $100

Peter & Kate Murphy $100

Al & Ann Menard $25

Anonymous $50

Dick & Eric $100

For parade fans, young and old $25

Anonymous $50

Anna L Cross $25

Gustav Neubauer $30

Don & Nancy Sommer $100

Karen & Bruce Jacobs $50

Sheila Keator $25

Anonymous $25

My sense of duty for the donation is also a tribute to the initiative of the Berkshire Eagle $25

Ronnie Zolondek Bramesco $25

Schnopp Construction $100

For all those who love the parade $150

Tanya, Eddie & Tommy Mullin $50

Adams Community Bank $1,500

In Memory Of

Dad, Mema & Mary from the McHugh Family $25

The Downing & Tobin Families $25

Barbara & Harvey Turner, who loved the parade. Love, Daltrey & Jeff Turner $50

Tom & Grandma Dee $100

Frank, Mary and Frankie McKeever, from the family $20

Irma C. Race $50

Everett & Bertha Burr $25

Ida, Joe, Russ & Janie Quetti $100

Jeff Hunt, from Martyn & Margaret McMahon $25

Mike Ryan - Missing You $100

Cathy, Renee & Tut Procopio, who loved parades $50

Glen Bean $50

Ron Clement Sr. & Daughter Robin, from Eileen, Ron Jr., Peg, Kevin, & Mike $50

Dan Dillon from Tom Dillon $50

Jeff Hunt from Tom Dillon $50

Claire & Joe Mitchell, friends Patty & Roberta and my husband, Mark Haughey, who loved the parades $150

Keith Murray from his grandchildren, Bev, Katie, Emily, Tim, Dylan, Jake & Grandchild Sienna $30

Dr. Michael and Lillian Shelsy $50

Ed Grady, who loved the parade, and our great-grandson, Jaycee Amaro Grady, Love your family, we miss you $50

Linda Henderson from Walter Henderson $100

Jeff Hunt from Walter Henderson $25

My Brother, Raymond R. Ely $25

Jimmy Rouette $50

Mildred Murray $25

Jeff Hunt from Tom Hickey $25

Sherry Harte, who loved the parade, from J & K $25

Joseph Doucette from Ted & Marie Cahill $100

Bill & Helen Reddy, for all the 4th of July memories, from Jim & Donna $50

Today's total: $10,605

Total to date: $55,008

To reach goal: $29,992

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.