The city of Pittsfield and the Pittsfield Police Department announce parking and traffic restrictions for the Fourth of July Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday. The route will run from South Street at East and West Housatonic streets, north to Wahconah Street at Wahconah Park. Adjacent side streets will be utilized for staging and disembarking.
Restricted parking signs will be placed on the entire parade route and throughout the staging area on Sunday evening, July 3.
Restricted parking will be enacted and enforced within the staging area and parade route at 6 a.m. Monday. Non-parade vehicle access in and out of the staging area will be restricted at 8 a.m.
The staging area includes West Housatonic Street from Center Street to South Street, South Street, Wendell Avenue, Bartlett Avenue, Broad Street, Taconic Street, East Housatonic Street, and the included area.
Traffic detours will be put in place at 7 a.m. on South Street at Broad Street, West Housatonic Street at Henry Avenue, West Housatonic Street at Center, and South Street at Park Square.
Vehicle access to the entire parade route will be restricted and shut down from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Travelers should seek alternative routes during the posted times.
The use of additional perimeter controls and support personnel continues in 2022. Law enforcement departments, the Pittsfield Fire Department and members of the Emergency Medical Services will have a presence along the parade route and staging area.
Chairs and other personal items should not be placed along the parade route before 6 a.m. Citizens should limit what they bring to the parade. Large wheeled coolers, backpacks, shopping bags, or similar large containers are discouraged. Suspicious containers or packages may be subject to search.
All items carried in should be carried out; there will not be additional trash receptacles placed along the route.
Any suspicious activity or items should be reported immediately to the nearest public safety official or by calling the Pittsfield Police. Emergencies should be reported by calling 911, or for a non-emergency call 413-448-9700 and at the voice prompt press 0 for dispatch.
Non-emergent, anonymous tips can be communicated by texting PITTIP and the message to TIP411 (847411).
Information: PPD, 413-448-9700.