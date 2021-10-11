2020-11-11-PARKFLAGS

Rows of American flags flap in the wind as part of the Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield’s yearly Park of Honor at Park Square in Pittsfield.

Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield will host the Park of Honor opening ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Park Square. The annual display of American flags sponsored by individuals and organizations honors Berkshire County veterans. 

Individual flags can be purchased for $30 each or four flags for $100. The Kiwanis Club is also seeking sponsors at several levels. Deadline for flag sales is Saturday, Oct. 16.

To order a flag, call 413-822-1390 or stop by Bellco Realty, 656 North St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  Monday through Friday.

Money raised from the sale of the flags benefits the Good Citizenship Awards, a scholarship fund for children or grandchildren of local veterans.

