Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield will host the Park of Honor opening ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Park Square. The annual display of American flags sponsored by individuals and organizations honors Berkshire County veterans.
Individual flags can be purchased for $30 each or four flags for $100. The Kiwanis Club is also seeking sponsors at several levels. Deadline for flag sales is Saturday, Oct. 16.
To order a flag, call 413-822-1390 or stop by Bellco Realty, 656 North St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Money raised from the sale of the flags benefits the Good Citizenship Awards, a scholarship fund for children or grandchildren of local veterans.