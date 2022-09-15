With the fall season rapidly approaching, the city's Building Maintenance Department has begun the annual process of winterization at selected parks throughout the city.
The process includes both water and power shut-off at park facilities, which also includes bathrooms and water sprinklers, through the fall and winter seasons. Parks that currently have athletic programs underway will be winterized in November.
As of Monday, Sept. 19, facilities will be closed at the following locations: The Common splash pad and bathrooms; Burbank Park; Controy Pavilion; Durant Park; and Clapp Park splash pad and adjoining bathroom.
Information: Building Maintenance at 413-499-9476.