City streets are scheduled for paving from Nov. 15-19, as part of the 2021 Street Improvement Project. The schedule may potentially shift a day to accommodate work not completed on Oxford Street and Brenton Terrace scheduled the week of Nov. 8.
The schedule follows:
Monday, Nov. 15: Pave driveway aprons on Buel, High and Deming streets.
Tuesday, Nov. 16: Pave driveway aprons on Deming Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 17: Pave driveway aprons on Plumb Street.
Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18-19: Pave driveway aprons on Anita Drive.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Residents whose driveway aprons will be replaced are advised to find alternate parking on nearby streets to ensure they have access to their vehicle during this work.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.