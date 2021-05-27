The annual Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Pittsfield Cemetery on Wahconah Street, rain or shine. The parade will not be held this year.
Speakers include Mayor Linda Tyer, Army National Guard Staff Sergeant P.J. Hunt and Master of Ceremonies Fran Tremblay, former Marine, commander of Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 65.
The ceremony will be televised on Pittsfield Community Television Channel 1303, the PCTV Select app on Roku and Apple, pittsfieldtv.org, and the PCTV Facebook page.