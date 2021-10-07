Pittsfield Community Television, in partnership with iBerkshires.com, will present live debates for Pittsfield's contested municipal election races. The debates will take place in the auditorium at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The ward council debates begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, with Ward 1 candidates Kenneth Warren and Andrea Wilson. Ward 2 candidates Matthew Kudlate and Charles Kronick follow at 6:30 p.m., Ward 4 candidates James Conant and Andrew Wrinn at 7 p.m., and Ward 6 candidates Dina Guiel Lampiasi and Edward Carmel at 7:30 p.m.
The School Committee candidate forum will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. All candidates on the ballot received invitations to the debate including incumbents William Cameron, Mark Brazeau, Nyanna Slaughter, Alison McGee, and Daniel Elias, and challengers Vicky Smith, Katie Lauzon, Sara Hathaway, Karen Reis Kaveney Murray, and Bill Tyer. Slaughter and Lauzon have indicated they are no longer running for the seat.
The six at-large City Council candidates will face off in a 90-minute debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Candidates include incumbents Yuki Cohen, Pete White, Peter Marchetti, and Earl Persip, and challengers Craig Benoit and Karen Kalinowsky.
The debates will be moderated by representatives of iBerkshires and PCTV. They are open to the public and will be broadcast live on PCTV CityLink Channel 1303 in Pittsfield, on the PCTV Select App available on Roku and Apple TV, and on the PCTV Facebook page.
The public can submit questions for the candidates to election@pittsfieldtv.org.
Pittsfield’s election polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.