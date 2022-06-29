Pittsfield Community Television and 89.7 WTBR-FM will provide live television and radio coverage of the Pittsfield Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4. Parade coverage will begin with the pre-show on PCTV at 9:30 a.m. and WTBR-FM’s coverage will start at 10 a.m.
PCTV hosts include Bob Heck, morning radio personality and PCTV coordinator of advancement; Becky Manship, Pittsfield Recreation and Special Events coordinator; and Pat Kelly, Parade Committee member.
Live radio coverage on WTBR will be anchored by Larry Kratka, longtime local broadcast and current WTBR-FM personality, and Jen Glockner, director of Pittsfield's Office of Cultural Development and host of WTBR’s “Cultural Pittsfield.”
The parade will be available for viewing on Access Pittsfield Channel 1301, Pittsfield Community Television's Facebook page, PittsfieldTV.org, and PCTV Select available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play.
In addition, the parade will be broadcast county-wide on NBCTC, Dalton Community TV, CTSB, and outside of the Berkshires on Northampton Open Media. The parade broadcast will also be available on-demand at PittsfieldTV.org and PCTV Select.