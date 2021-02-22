Berkshire Community College is offering its Phlebotomy Technician Certificate this spring, with classes starting on Tuesday, March 2. The non-credit program provides hybrid (classroom and online) instruction, laboratory simulation, and clinical site placement to train phlebotomy technicians.
Phlebotomists or phlebotomy technicians primarily draw blood, which is then used for different kinds of medical laboratory testing.
For more information, or to register for this certificate program, visit shop.berkshirecc.edu or contact Elena Nuciforo, director of Workforce Development: Healthcare, at enuciforo@berkshirecc.edu.