Renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson’s filming in the city continues this week. Here’s the latest schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 30: Getty parking lot on Elm and Newell streets. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. there will be intermittent traffic control throughout the day. Newell Street from Elm to Meadow Lane will be closed from 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1: 568 East St. No traffic impacts or closure.
Saturday, Oct. 2: 1420 East St. Filming will occur from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with intermittent traffic control on Commercial Street throughout the day.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Tyler Street vicinity by the Dairy Cone from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be intermittent traffic control throughout the day with the closure of Tyler Street from Pleasure Avenue to Cherry Street from 5 to 7 p.m.
A shoot is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the area of Linden and Onota streets and a schedule and details of the traffic impact will be shared once available.
For more information, call Roberta McCulloch-Dews in the Mayor’s Office, 413-499-9322.