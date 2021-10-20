Berkshire residents and internationally-acclaimed photographers Sally Eagle and Dan Mead will share stories from their travels during an artist talk, "Tales from Bhutan," at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Berkshire Museum.
The artists will present additional photos not included in the exhibit, "The Land of the Thunder Dragon: Bhutan Through the Lens of Mead Eagle Photography," on view at the museum through Jan. 9.
The talk is included with regular museum admission: $15 adult, $8 child; free for children ages 3 and under, museum members and EBT card holders.
Registration is recommended. Visit berkshiremuseum.org or call 413-443-7171, ext. 360.