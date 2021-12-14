Pittsfield High School Orchestra students have won top scores at the Western District Music Festival auditions held virtually on Nov. 13.

Geivens Dextra, violin; Heather Cruz, cello; Joseph Weinberg, double bass; Katerina Livermore, violin; and Lelia Paredes, violin, will perform at the University of Massachusetts with the Western District Festival Symphony Orchestra in April 2022.

All five orchestra students advanced and were recommended to audition for the All-State level in January 2022.

In addition, band student Jack Robarge, trombone, was selected to perform with the Western District Festival Concert band.

