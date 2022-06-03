PITTSFIELD — Kayden Lovallo, president of the 2022 Class Council, will be joined by student-elected class speakers, Molly Sherman, president of the Student Council, and Ethan Callahan to speak at the Pittsfield High School graduation at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, on the school campus, 300 East St.
These three students represent the voice of this year’s senior class who have worked diligently through a challenging four years of high school.
PHS recognizes students who have achieved the top 10 cumulative grade point averages in the senior class. The 2022 Top 10, in alphabetical order, are Liam Chalfonte, Arianna Coppola, Sydney Ferris, Michael Grady, Jessica Lamoureaux, Deborah Maison, Brandon Mazzeo, Jonathan Ofori, Elizabeth Richman, and Gloria Rodrigues de Souza.
Academic departments also give awards to honor the most outstanding students in their respective disciplines. The following are this year’s outstanding students: Isabella Ameen (Art 2D), Ryder King (Art 3D), Liam Chalfonte (Band), Alyssa Potvin (Business), Adam Obtrou (Computers), Alexa Hilts (Drama), Vivian Berard (English), Molly Sherman (Social Studies), Anthony Tellidera (Math), Joseph Wineberg (Orchestra), Cameron Martin (Physical Education), Jessica Lamoureaux (Science), Kira Krzysztof (Voice), Sean Duffy (CVTE), Isolena Ungewitter (World Language), Gloria Roderiguez de Souza (English Learner), and Jonathan Ofori (Psychology).