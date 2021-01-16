PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High School Principal Henry Duval has announced that 64 seniors at Pittsfield High School are among students statewide to receive the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship.
The scholarship is available to students whose MCAS performance puts them at the top 25 percent of their district. To be eligible, students must either score advanced on one exam and proficient on the other, or advanced on both the English and math exams.
The recipients include DeLisia Adorno, Aniya Aleen, David Babineau, Meadow Bailey, Marlon Binns, Samantha Blau, Riley Burke, Archia Charles, Gabrielle Cohan, Nathan Cracolici, Erin Curran, Jacob Dean, Morgan Depson, Alayna Farmer, John Fick, Avery Flint, Rachel Graves, Dakota Grosz, Sasha Grosz, Owen Gutzmer, Amber Hamling, Connor Hayford, Kobe Holloway, Alia Jackson, Gerdlie Jean-Louis, Gerdrose Jean-Louis, Emma Kostyun, Samira Lawton, Jingkai Lin, Christian Marchbanks, Elise Martin, Morgan Martin, Meredith McCandless, Alyssa Mercier, Connor Monette, Conor Mooney, Zoe Moran, Lillian Mosley, Ryan Muller, Edward Mullin, Jaclyn Oakes, Julia Ostellino-Moran, Briana Palmieri, Brian Pasterczyk, Isabella Penna-Ward, Luke Peplowski, Danielle Plankey, Liam Quadrozzi, Sadiya Quetti-Goodson, Jasmyn Roark-Somersall, Samuel Robertson, Jacob Saarony-Taylor, Zavia Shepherd, Emery Sime, Nina Snowise, Tyler Stevens, Alexandra Swanson, Elizabeth Swanson, Sadie Tierney, Keegan Vittum, Hannah Wheeler, Leighana Williamson, Raelyn Wisner, and Yan Zheng.
The Adams Scholarship provides a tuition waiver for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university.