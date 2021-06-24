All temporary cumulative school and health records for students who graduated from Pittsfield High School during the 2016 school year will be destroyed after July 15.
State regulations require that student records be destroyed no later than five years after the student graduates. However, the high school transcript that includes the grades for the four years of high school is maintained for 60 years following graduation.
Any student who is interested in retrieving their records before destruction should contact the School Counseling Office at 413-499-9541 or the Main Office at 413-499-9535 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. before July 15.