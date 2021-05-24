Berkshire Community College will hold the Class of 2021 Physical Therapist Assistant Pinning Ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the Connector, located between Hawthorne and Melville halls at the college.
The ceremony, which honors physical therapist assistant students who have successfully completed all requirements of the program, marks the entrance of these students into the professional field of physical therapy.
While the event is open only to BCC faculty, administration, and students involved in the ceremony, it will be recorded live by local Pittsfield Community Television and broadcast on Spectrum Cable channel 1302. Viewers can also tune in on the PCTV Select app, available by visiting pittsfieldtv.org, which will also air a video on demand after production.
A Facebook livestream will be available at facebook.com/pittsfieldtv.