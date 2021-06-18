PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College will hold a traditional pinning ceremony for the Practical Nursing Program at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in the Robert Boland Theatre. The ceremony will be televised live on Pittsfield Community Television.
Viewers can watch the ceremony on PCTV channel 1302 if they have Spectrum in Pittsfield, Dalton and Richmond; use the PCTV Select app, available on modern Roku and Apple TV devices or via a webstream at pittsfieldtv.org; or on Facebook Live.
Elizabeth Kirby RN, director of education services at Berkshire Health Systems, will be the guest speaker. Awards will be presented for Academic Excellence in Nursing, Clinical Excellence in Nursing, Professionalism in Nursing, and Spirit of Nursing.
The ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition dating to the turn of the 20th century. The nursing pins are being gifted by Paula and Stan Walczyk.
The Class of 2021 graduates include Herika Carvalho-Galusha, Lisa Curley, George Fiadjoe, Rhianna Graham, Danielle Harriott, Samantha Hillard, Samantha Ireland, Allison Klink, Emily Knickerbocker, Anita Kusi, Caroline Maina, Heather Marsh, Molly McKenna, Katherine Morton, Kelvin Mwai, Briannah Nichlen, Maryblessing Nnodim, Marguerite Ouimette, Angelica Sanchez, Xiomara Serrano-Guzman, Amy Slattery, Samantha Stockley, Natalie Weeks, Gislain Yanga-Njike.