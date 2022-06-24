Berkshire Community College will hold a traditional pinning ceremony for the Practical Nursing Program at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the Connector, located between Hawthorne and Melville Halls. The event will also be televised live on Pittsfield Community Television.
Kara Kolodziej, RN, Berkshire Health Systems education specialist II at Berkshire Medical Center, will be the guest speaker. Awards will be presented for Academic Excellence in Nursing, Clinical Excellence in Nursing, Professionalism in Nursing, and Spirit of Nursing.
The wearing of the school pin symbolizes the right to serve others, signifying the acceptance of the responsibilities of the practice of nursing and the educational preparation of the wearer. The ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition dating to the turn of the 20th century. The pins are being gifted by Paula and Stan Walczyk.
The Class of 2022 graduates include Ariana Baribeault and Chasity Gigliotti of Adams; Walter Randall of Brattleboro, Vt.; Jana Cushman of Cheshire; Samantha Dellaghelfa and Ashley Ring of North Adams; Colleen Campbell, Shaina Petell, Maria Toledo, Elorm Kevin, and Clarinda Gillyard of Pittsfield; and Sashaya Lewis of Springfield.
For more information about BCC Allied Health and Nursing programs, call the Admissions Office at 413-236-1630 or visit tinyurl.com/cuuus2my.