The city's Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced the return of the Parks Summer Playground Program at three city parks for six weeks beginning Monday, July 11, through Friday, Aug. 19.
The program offers a wide variety of recreation activities for Pittsfield children ages 6 to 13 free of charge. Playground leaders create safe, supervised and fun-filled environments with activities including sports, games, arts and crafts, and nature activities.
Playground leaders will be stationed at Clapp Park, Durant Park and The Common. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is designed to provide “drop-in” activities for children and is not a substitute for day camp or child care.
Information: Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, at 413-499-9371.