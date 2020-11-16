The Berkshire Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club Inc. is holding its annual polenta dinner fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Dinner will be served to-go only at the Polish Falcons Club, 32 Bel Air Ave. The polenta is being served with chicken, sausage, "Dick's famous" spicy, but not too spicy, tomato sauce, and a salad.
Tickets at $20 per person should be paid in advance for this event. Pickup times start at 4 p.m. and are being set up in 15 minute increments. Contact the Berkshire Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club Event Chairman Christian Halley at 413-822-1735 to obtain tickets.