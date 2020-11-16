Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Berkshire Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club Inc. is holding its annual polenta dinner fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Dinner will be served to-go only at the Polish Falcons Club, 32 Bel Air Ave. The polenta is being served with chicken, sausage, "Dick's famous" spicy, but not too spicy, tomato sauce, and a salad.

Tickets at $20 per person should be paid in advance for this event. Pickup times start at 4 p.m. and are being set up in 15 minute increments. Contact the Berkshire Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club Event Chairman Christian Halley at 413-822-1735 to obtain tickets.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.