Pittsfield: Police Chief Wynn named parade marshal

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn has been unanimously selected by the Pittsfield Parade Committee as grand marshal of the Fourth of July Parade.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year's theme is “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.”
Wynn, whose retirement will take effect July 8, has served 28 years on the local police force, having been promoted to acting chief in 2009 and to the permanent position in 2017. A native of Pittsfield, he is married to the former Christina Barrett and has a young child.
Wynn has led a department of nearly 120 employees including almost 100 officers while implementing many improvements in training, technology and options to use-of-force techniques. The twice-published chief has been appointed to several state, county and local leadership positions regarding policing activities and reform.
Along with many awards received, he was selected by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association as the association's police chief of the year for 2022. Wynn has also served the local community with several arts and civic organizations.