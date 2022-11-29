<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Pop-up shop offers free baby gear

It Takes a Village will host a free “pop-up” shopping event for free baby gear from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, 165 East St.

Items at Saturday's event include baby clothing from newborn through 5T, winter hats and mittens, and a selection of books and toys. All items are 100 percent free for any family, no matter their income or town of residence.

It Takes a Village runs the Village Closet, a donation center at 2 East Main St., Huntington, full of baby and children's clothing and supplies available at no charge to all families in Western Mass. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays and Mondays and 5 to 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

Information: hilltownvillage.org or 413-650-3640.

