IS183 Art School is celebrating Youth Art Month with a new exhibition on display at the Brothership Building gallery window, 141 North St. The exhibit, "We Are Pittsfield," is an artistic collaboration with the fourth grade students in each of Pittsfield Public School’s eight elementary schools.
Organized by the visual arts teachers for each of the schools, the students created 4x4-inch self-portraits during their art classes with the artistic intent of self-representation.
Students reflected on their own personal identity by considering their appearance, personal interests and core values.
The students also examined self-portraiture throughout various eras and discussed the ways artists choose to represent themselves and their identity. They viewed self-portraits of famous artists such as Frida Kahlo, Bisa Butler and Wendy Red Star, the current exhibiting artist at KidSpace at Mass MoCA.