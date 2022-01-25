Pittsfield Public Schools announces registration for 2022-2023 prekindergarten and kindergarten.
Pre-K registration opens Feb. 1. Children entering pre-K in the fall must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. Pre-K slots are limited and filled on a first come, first served basis. All paperwork must be received to be considered registered.
Kindergarten registration opens March 1. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
For online registration, visit pittsfield.net. Scroll down to "registration," located under Quick Links on the right. On the left hand side, select "online registration" and follow each step as instructed.
All required documentation can be emailed, faxed or hand-delivered to the PPS dropbox located at 269 First St.
All correspondences from PPS will be made via email from PPSregistration@pittsfield.net.
Enrollment is not complete until all required documents are submitted and a confirmation email has been received from PPSregistration@pittsfield.net.
Questions may be directed to the registration office by emailing Diane Dinnie at ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or by calling 413-499-9507; leave a message and the call will be returned.