Pregnancy Support Services of Berkshire County, recently held its 49th annual meeting.
Officers elected include Stella Wibby of Pittsfield, president; Roseanna St. Pierre of North Adams, vice president; Joan Racine of Pittsfield, treasurer; and Pam Brennan of Dalton, secretary.
Robert Wibby of Pittsfield serves as office manager, Joanne Hessler as counselor and Judi Chenail and Mary Alfonso as board members.
The nonprofit agency, located at 34 Depot St., Suite L2 on the first floor, served 219 walk-in clients in the past 12 months with baby furniture, diapers, baby and children’s clothing, and many other items, free of charge.
Volunteers staff the office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Several scholarships accumulating to more than $10,000 have been awarded to pregnant women to aid in furthering their education or work situations.