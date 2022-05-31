The Berkshire Pride Festival, a family-friendly event with live entertainment, vendors, a resource fair, food, and more will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the First Street Common. The event is hosted by Boxxa Vine.

Pittsfield's first ever Pride parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Eagle Street.

In addition, the annual Pride flag raising will take place at noon Thursday, June 2, at City Hall.

All events will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit berkshirepride.org.

