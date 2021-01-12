The Dulye Leadership Experience is sponsoring a virtual Comedy Hour from 8 to 9:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, featuring headline comics seen on major network television shows. All acts will be family-friendly and suitable for all generations.
This special event, which is open to the public, features Usama Siddiquee from "America’s Got Talent," Caitlin Peluffo from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Jocelyn Chia from "Live at Gotham," and Andre D. Thompson from "The Tonight Show."
Hosts Kiar Holland and Charlie Nadler of LaughDealers.com will create digital celebrity impersonations and wrap up the event with a live Q&A session about the transformation of stand-up comedy during the pandemic.
Tickets cost $10 for DLE community members and alumni with a special promo code, and $15 for nonmembers. A ticket purchase qualifies a household. Links for DLE programming are shared with attendees after they register through Eventbrite, eventbrite.com/e/dle-virtual-comedy-hour-tickets-133354525977.