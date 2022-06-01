Berkshire Community College invites students who have completed the Medical Coding Technical Skills Certificate program to register for a free, non-credit course called Certified Professional Coder Exam Prep.
The course, offered both in-person and remotely, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 9 to 30. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/him.
The comprehensive review course is designed for students preparing to take the American Academy of Professional Coders credential exam to become a Certified Professional Coder.
For more information, contact Laurie Vilord at lvilord@berkshirecc.edu.