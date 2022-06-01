Berkshire Community College invites students who have completed the Medical Coding Technical Skills Certificate program to register for a free, non-credit course called Certified Professional Coder Exam Prep.

The course, offered both in-person and remotely, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 9 to 30. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/him.

The comprehensive review course is designed for students preparing to take the American Academy of Professional Coders credential exam to become a Certified Professional Coder. 

For more information, contact Laurie Vilord at lvilord@berkshirecc.edu.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.