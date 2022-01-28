The OLLI Distinguished Speakers Series will feature Professor Constantine Pleshakov speaking on "Russia's Foreign Policy in the 21st Century" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, via Zoom.
A former foreign policy analyst at the Institute of U.S. and Canada Studies in Moscow, Pleshakov emigrated to America in 1998. He has published six books on geopolitics, war and revolution, translated into 12 languages. His most recent book is "The Crimean Nexus: Putin's War and the Clash of Civilizations."
Admission is $10 for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at BCC and Berkshire Museum members, and $15 for the general public. Admission is free for Berkshire Community College students, youth 17 and under, and those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP or ConnectorCare cards.
Preregistration is required at berkshireolli.org/events or call 413-236-2190 to register by phone with a credit card.