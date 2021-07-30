The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Distinguished Speakers Series will present Amherst College Professor Franklin Odo lecturing on "Japanese Americans in World War II" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, online via Zoom.
Admission is $10 for OLLI at BCC, Massachusetts Village and Berkshire Museum members, and $15 for the general public.
Admission is free for Berkshire Community College students, youth 17 and under, and those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP, or ConnectorCare cards.
Preregistration is required at berkshireolli.org/programs or by calling 413-236-2190.