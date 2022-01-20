"Elizabeth 'Mum Bett' Freeman: From Slavery to Freedom," an online talk with Frances Jones-Sneed, professor emerita, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, via Zoom for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College.
Jones-Sneed will tell Freeman’s story, its implications, and current efforts to share it widely, from a planned motion picture to a commemorative statue in Sheffield, joining one on view at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
This online talk is free and open to all, but preregistration is required at berkshireolli.org/programs.