Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present "The New Future of Old Age in Today’s Longevity Economy," an online talk with Professor Joseph Coughlin, founder and director of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's AgeLab, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via Zoom.
Coughlin will discuss opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurship and innovation for an aging society, as well as his call for Boston and the New England region to become a longevity hub, pioneering new approaches to serving older adults.
The program is free. To register, visit berkshireolli.org/programs.