Berkshire Environmental Action Team will offer an outdoor education youth program from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Westside Riverway Park, 181 Dewey Ave.
A variety of hands-on activities will connect kids with nature while learning and having fun. Some activities might include collecting and observing insects, exploring wildlife in the Housatonic River and making nature art.
This program is free and open to children of all ages. Information: Chelsey at chelsey@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.