<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Program explores essential role of pollinators

Naturalist and landscaper John Root will present a power point presentation, "Birds, Butterflies, Bees, and Other Beneficials," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, via Zoom.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, the Zoom program can be watched in the auditorium of the Berkshire Athenaeum or at home.

The program describes the essential roles played by pollinators and other beneficial organisms in ecosystems and provides guidance on meeting their needs for food, cover and water.

Register for the program at pittsfieldlibrary.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all