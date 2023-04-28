Pittsfield: Program explores essential role of pollinators

Naturalist and landscaper John Root will present a power point presentation, "Birds, Butterflies, Bees, and Other Beneficials," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, via Zoom.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum, the Zoom program can be watched in the auditorium of the Berkshire Athenaeum or at home.
The program describes the essential roles played by pollinators and other beneficial organisms in ecosystems and provides guidance on meeting their needs for food, cover and water.
Register for the program at pittsfieldlibrary.org.