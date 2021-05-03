The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, in partnership with the Berkshire Museum, will present a live program on "The Ritchie Boys: America's Jewish Secret Weapon During World War II" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, via Zoom.
The program will feature Al Treidel, the son of one of the "Ritchie Boys," who provided roughly two-thirds of the human intelligence used against the Nazis. Information about the Ritchie Boys was declassified about 10 years ago.
Admission is $15, $10 for OLLI at BCC and Berkshire Museum members, and free for BCC students, youth 17 and under, and those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP, or ConnectorCare cards.
Register at berkshireolli.org/events or call 413-236-2190.