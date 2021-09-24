Berkshire Medical Center's Cancer Center, in collaboration with Walgreens, will host "Techniques to Enhance Body Image During Cancer Treatments" from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Cancer Center Heal Room, 165 Tor Court, and virtually.

Participants will learn ways to enhance their appearance while going through treatment, how to care for skin and nails, and scarf tying. The event is open to anyone currently undergoing cancer treatment or who has been treated for cancer in the past.

The virtual portion of the event will be recorded. To register, visit forms.office.com/r/JN0mNULFrb.

