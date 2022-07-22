Berkshire Environmental Action Team will offer environmental and outdoor education programs from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Westside Riverway Park on Dewey Avenue.

The free programs will include a variety of hands-on activities that will connect kids with nature while learning and having fun. Some activities will include collecting and observing insects, games and nature journaling.

This project has been supported by a grant from the Crane Family Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

Information: 413-464-9402 or chelsey@thebeatnews.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.