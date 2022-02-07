Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre will perform "Tracks," a 40 minute one-act play by Peter Tarsi, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, in the school auditorium, 300 East St.
"Tracks" is about a collection of strangers who meet on a subway station. However, they come to realize that they are dead and the next train will lead them to their afterlife. This dramatic play depicts the journey of these unique characters questioning the morality of their lives as conflict ensues.
The public is advised that this production makes use of flashing lights.
Tickets at $5 can be purchased online at phsproteustheatre.eventbrite.com or at the door.