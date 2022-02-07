Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre will perform "Tracks," a 40 minute one-act play by Peter Tarsi, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, in the school auditorium, 300 East St.

"Tracks" is about a collection of strangers who meet on a subway station. However, they come to realize that they are dead and the next train will lead them to their afterlife. This dramatic play depicts the journey of these unique characters questioning the morality of their lives as conflict ensues.

The public is advised that this production makes use of flashing lights.

Tickets at $5 can be purchased online at phsproteustheatre.eventbrite.com or at the door. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.