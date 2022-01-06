The city's Human Services Advisory Council is asking the public to comment on the human service needs in Pittsfield.
The 11-member advisory committee provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should allocate its human services funding. One of the considerations that the council uses to make those recommendations is to consider the input of Pittsfield residents and others.
Public comments will be accepted now through Jan. 31.
To submit comments, email jdodds@cityofpittsfield.org, call 413-499-9358, teletype 413-499-9340, or mail to Justine Dodds, Department of Community Development, 70 Allen St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
For more information, visit the Community Development page on the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.