Pittsfield: PPS sets registration for pre-K, kindergarten

Pittsfield Public Schools announces registration for 2023-2024 prekindergarten and kindergarten.

Pre-K registration opens Wednesday, Feb. 1. Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enter pre-K in the fall. Spaces are limited. Registration must be completed by May 15 to be considered for the school-based lottery which will occur on May 18.

Kindergarten registration opens March 1. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten in the fall.

Visit tinyurl.com/mrw9kw43 for the registration process, or visit pittsfield.net and scroll down to "registration" located under Quick Links on the right.

Parents/guardians will need to create a PowerSchool account, complete a PPS preregistration form and the DESE Home Language Form, and upload the required documentation listed on the website.

Enrollment is not complete until all required documents are submitted and a confirmation email has been received from PPSregistration@pittsfield.net.

For questions, email the registrar at ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or call 413-499-9507 and leave a message.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

