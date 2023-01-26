Pittsfield: PPS sets registration for pre-K, kindergarten

Pittsfield Public Schools announces registration for 2023-2024 prekindergarten and kindergarten.
Pre-K registration opens Wednesday, Feb. 1. Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enter pre-K in the fall. Spaces are limited. Registration must be completed by May 15 to be considered for the school-based lottery which will occur on May 18.
Kindergarten registration opens March 1. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten in the fall.
Visit tinyurl.com/mrw9kw43 for the registration process, or visit pittsfield.net and scroll down to "registration" located under Quick Links on the right.
Parents/guardians will need to create a PowerSchool account, complete a PPS preregistration form and the DESE Home Language Form, and upload the required documentation listed on the website.
Enrollment is not complete until all required documents are submitted and a confirmation email has been received from PPSregistration@pittsfield.net.
For questions, email the registrar at ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or call 413-499-9507 and leave a message.