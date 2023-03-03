<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: PPS offers in-person registration for kindergarten, pre-K

Pittsfield Public Schools announces in-person registration dates for 2023-2024 kindergarten and pre-kindergarten.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be registered for kindergarten and 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be registered for pre-K.

Children can be registered for any of the elementary schools at the following three events: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Crosby Elementary School; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Conte Community School; and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Morningside Community School.

The following documents should be brought to the registration: Valid parent or legal guardian photo ID; student's birth certificate; proof of residence (current utility bill or mortgage/rental agreement); student’s immunization record; and last physical exam record.

For questions, email the PPS registration office at ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or call 413-499-9507 and leave a message and the call will be returned.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all