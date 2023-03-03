Pittsfield: PPS offers in-person registration for kindergarten, pre-K

Pittsfield Public Schools announces in-person registration dates for 2023-2024 kindergarten and pre-kindergarten.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be registered for kindergarten and 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be registered for pre-K.
Children can be registered for any of the elementary schools at the following three events: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Crosby Elementary School; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Conte Community School; and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Morningside Community School.
The following documents should be brought to the registration: Valid parent or legal guardian photo ID; student's birth certificate; proof of residence (current utility bill or mortgage/rental agreement); student’s immunization record; and last physical exam record.
For questions, email the PPS registration office at ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or call 413-499-9507 and leave a message and the call will be returned.