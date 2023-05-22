Pittsfield: Preschool, kindergarten Preview Day planned

Pittsfield Public Schools announces a Preview Day for preregistered students entering preschool and kindergarten in fall 2023.
Preview Day will be held on Friday, June 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Allendale; from 10 to 11 a.m. at Capeless and Morningside; and from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Conte, Crosby and Williams.
Egremont will hold its Preview Day from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, and Stearns' Preview Day is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9.
Kindergarten registration is still open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Visit pittsfield.net, select "registration" on the right hand side of the home page and follow the instructions for kindergarten registration.
After receiving a reply email from registration, parents/guardians must provide the following information: Valid parent or legal guardian photo ID; student's birth certificate; proof of residence (current utility bill or mortgage/rental agreement); student’s immunization record; and student’s last physical exam record.
Questions may be directed to the PPS registration office by emailing ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or calling 413-499-9507; leave a message, the call will be returned.