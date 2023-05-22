<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Preschool, kindergarten Preview Day planned

Pittsfield Public Schools announces a Preview Day for preregistered students entering preschool and kindergarten in fall 2023.

Preview Day will be held on Friday, June 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Allendale; from 10 to 11 a.m. at Capeless and Morningside; and from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Conte, Crosby and Williams.

Egremont will hold its Preview Day from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, and Stearns' Preview Day is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9.

Kindergarten registration is still open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Visit pittsfield.net, select "registration" on the right hand side of the home page and follow the instructions for kindergarten registration.

After receiving a reply email from registration, parents/guardians must provide the following information: Valid parent or legal guardian photo ID; student's birth certificate; proof of residence (current utility bill or mortgage/rental agreement); student’s immunization record; and student’s last physical exam record.

Questions may be directed to the PPS registration office by emailing ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or calling 413-499-9507; leave a message, the call will be returned.

