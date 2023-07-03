Pittsfield public services officials will roll out plans to improve pedestrian safety on Holmes Road and West Street

PITTSFIELD — The city will host a public meeting Thursday at the Berkshire Athenaeum to present proposed traffic calming measures for both Holmes Road and West Street.
At the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium, the Department of Public Services will share an overview of the changes designed to improve pedestrian safety on Holmes Road between Elm and Williams streets and West Street between Valentine Road and Government Drive.
The changes come in the wake of a fatal accident on West Street last January in which a woman was killed in a crosswalk.
The meeting will be split into two parts. From 6 to 7 p.m., Holmes Road will be discussed, and from 7 to 8 p.m., West Street will be discussed. A second meeting for the changes to West Street will be held in mid-July.
Attendees will have an opportunity to share their thoughts and provide input on both projects.
More information will be shared when those details are finalized. For information call city engineer Tyler Shedd at 413-499-9417.