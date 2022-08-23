The Rites of Passage & Empowerment (R.O.P.E.) program will host its Ghana 2022 Experience event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Tyler Street Lab, 741 Tyler St.
The program, which is free and open to the public, will feature reflections from R.O.P.E. members who traveled to Accra, Ghana, in July for the group's annual service-learning trip. Refreshments will be available.
Founded in 2010 by Shirley Edgerton, R.O.P.E. is a mentoring program for adolescent girls of color.
During the nine-day trip, R.O.P.E. scholars and ambassadors engaged with young Ghanaians at the Good Shepherd Orphanage and International School, learned about higher education options at the University of Ghana, and visited historic sites, including W.E.B. Du Bois’ former home and resting place, which is now a museum.
Information: Edgerton at 413-496-4602.