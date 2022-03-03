For the fifth consecutive year, the city of Pittsfield has been selected for the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada.
This most recent award is for the compilation of Pittsfield's fiscal 2022 budget. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, according to a news release from the association.
In order to receive the budget award, the city had to meet and be rated proficient in nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These categories are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.
Pittsfield first was selected for the award in 2017. There are more than 1,600 participants in the association’s Budget Awards Program.