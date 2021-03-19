Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present "Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life," an online talk by Dr. Louise Aronson, author of the New York Times bestseller "Elderhood," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

Aronson, a Harvard-trained geriatrician, uses stories from her quarter century of caring for patients and draws from history, science, literature, popular culture, and her own life to weave a vision of old age that's neither nightmare nor utopian fantasy.

This free program is presented in partnership with Berkshire SuperGenarians and Age Friendly Berkshires. To register visit berkshireolli.org/events.

