Pittsfield Public Schools has set kindergarten registration for 2021-2022. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.
Online registration dates are set according to last names: March 8 to 12 for last names beginning with A-M; March 15 to 19 for last names beginning with N-Z.
To begin the online registration process, visit tinyurl.com/17paqgk2, and follow each step as instructed.
Once the forms are completed, instructions on how to complete the registration process will be emailed. All communication will take place via email.