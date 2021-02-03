Pittsfield Public Schools has set kindergarten registration for 2021-2022. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.

Online registration dates are set according to last names: March 8 to 12 for last names beginning with A-M; March 15 to 19 for last names beginning with N-Z.

To begin the online registration process, visit tinyurl.com/17paqgk2, and follow each step as instructed.

Once the forms are completed, instructions on how to complete the registration process will be emailed. All communication will take place via email.

