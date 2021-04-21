The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires has opened registration for Camp Russell on Richmond Shores.
Camp programs include co-ed Day Camp for grades 1-8; Co-ed Sports camp, also for grades 1-8; Leader-In-Training program for youth entering grades 9 and 10; and the Recreational Therapy program which focuses on the continuation of a school IEP objectives to prevent significant regression, emphasis on the development of positive self-esteem and age-appropriate social skills.
For an additional fee, extended care programs are available for parents who need early drop-off and/or late pickup.
Camp Russell runs eight weeks beginning June 28. Cost is $175 per week and payment plans are available for those who register early. Transportation is included in the weekly fee and parents may choose the bus stop that best suits their needs. In addition, Camp Russell intends to provide lunch for campers.
For more information and to register, visit bgcberkshires.org.